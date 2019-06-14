Alexius “Alex” Boryenace, age 70, beloved husband of Jane Christen; loving father of Vanessa “Chrissy” Boryenace (husband Michael Salusky) and Allison Donohue (husband Dan); devoted grandfather of Aoife and Maggie; cherished son of the late Alexander and Catherine (nee Perovich); dearest brother of Ronald Srsa (wife Laura), Thomas, Ollie Kay, and Charles (wife Debbie); treasured brother-in-law of Donald and Linda Christen, Sandra and Ronald LaMacchia and Terri and Timothy Bretz; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Alex was born on April 17, 1949 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on June 12, 2019. He lived in Concord for the past 22 years and previously resided in Willoughby. Alex graduated from Eastlake North High School in 1968. He was a carpenter by trade who worked as owner/operator of his own residential construction business. Alex enjoyed gardening, collecting and riding motorcycles, fishing, golf and travel- especially to Mexico. He loved all kinds of music and Jackie Wilson was his favorite. Alex was a hard worker, friendly and social with a quick wit. He was one in a million, original, and the world will be a lesser place without him. Alex had many friends and will be missed by all. Contributions may be made in memory of Alex to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Celebration of Life Service Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Cremation following by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Alex at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 2 to 6:30 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary