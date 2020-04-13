|
Alfred A. Zappitelli, 89, of Painesville Township, Ohio, entered into Heaven peacefully on April 13, 2020, in the comfort of his home. His entire family was able to spend the whole day with him on Easter Sunday. He is now united with his beloved wife, Antonietta Zappitelli, and his mother and father. Alfred was born on October 3, 1930, in Santa Marie, Del Molise, Italy, to his parents, Constantino and Maria Giacci Zappitelli. During World War II, Santa Marie was occupied by the German Forces and later, the Allied Forces marching and fighting to retake the area. During the war, the Germans invaded his home and stole their pig, which was the only food they had left. Alfred and his Saint Bernard, Bragando, stole their pig back from the Germans successfully. Upon immigrating to the United States of America as a teenager, Alfred was given a gun by the U.S. Army and was sent to Korea to fight for his new country for which he was honored. He rose in the ranks from a Private to a Staff Sargent fairly quickly. For an immigrant just learning the English language, this was quite an honor and he was extremely proud of that. Alfred then married Antonietta in 1955. Although they grew up together in the same town in Italy, they were married in Painesville, Ohio where they then started their family. Alfred began working at the Diamond Alkali in Fairport Harbor until it closed. In 1978, Alfred and his family started a small beverage store, Zapp’s, on Prospect Street in Painesville. They eventually moved the store to Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord on Route 84 where it still stands today. This small store was the seed that launched a variety of local prominent successful businesses. Alfred and Antonietta planted this legacy that will live on forever. Alfred had many treasured friendships from all his years running his store along with hundreds of loyal customers. He was known to his customers as “Zappy” and he enjoyed singing Italian operas to them as they shopped around his store. He was a true icon to the community. He was known for having the most powerful hand grip in town. You may have seen Zappy sitting outside his store enjoying the sunshine with this pant legs rolled up and black socks exposed trying to get an Italian tan as you drove by. You might also find him reading the Bible, praying the rosary, or trading stocks with his son, Bob. Up until the last two weeks of his life, Alfred opened and closed Zappy’s Gas Station every day. In doing this, he was able to spend every day with his family which is what he cared about most. Alfred is now celebrating in Heaven with his wife, Antonietta, his mother, Maria, and his father whom he never got the chance to meet, Constantino. Constantino passed away when Alfred was just one month old. He is preceded into death by his siblings, Giuseppe, Antonio, and Nicolina. He is also preceded into death by his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Silvio and Michelina Stanziale, Angelo and Domenica Bertone; and his nephew Donald Zappitelli. There was nothing more Alfred treasured than his family. Quite often, he would relish in the fact that he had the most beautiful family in the world. He is survived by his sons, Robert (Carole) Zappitelli and John (Renee) Zappitelli; and daughter, Mary (Dr. John) Baniewicz; sister-in-law, Assunta (Nicola) Zappitelli; nieces and nephews, Mary (Wayne) Worrell, Anthony (Kristie) Zappitelli, Dorothy Bertone, Louisa Bertone, Addo (Julia) Stanziale, and Antonietta Zappitelli (Montreal, Canada). He had many grandchildren who adored him, including Josephine (Jeffrey) Burch, Antonietta (Seth) Baumberger, Alfred (fiancé Lauren Mamrack) Zappitelli, Diana (Adam) Ridenour, Dr. Sarah (Mark) Faetanini, Lucille (Robert) Sason, Dr. John C. Baniewicz, Robert (Lauren) Zappitelli II, Dr. Bonnie (boyfriend Hyle Squire) Zappitelli, Mark Baniewicz, and Jackie (fiancé Butch Clark) Zappitelli. Alfred also had many great-grandchildren who he loved immensely, including Juliette and Vivianne Burch, Cameron and Andrew Baumberger, Dominic and Madalena Ridenour, Michael Faetanini, and Antonietta Sason, with more on the way! We would like to sincerely thank the Visiting Angels of Mentor along with Hospice Ohio Living for their excellent care to Alfred over the last several weeks. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alfred and Antonietta Zappitelli Memorial Scholarship at Lake Catholic High School, 6733 Reynolds Road, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Private family services were held. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. A Memorial Mass for Alfred will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes in Painesville, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020