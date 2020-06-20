Alfred E. Hirsh Jr., age 62 of Windsor Twp., passed away at UH Geauga on Thursday, June 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 13, 1957 in Cleveland the son of Alfred E. Hirsh Sr. and Evalena A. (Rankin) Hirsh.Alfred was the owner and operator of Al’s Tree Service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, working on his old cars, watching western shows. He truly enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Alfred especially loved going to the family property in N.C.He is survived by son, Justin S. (Morgan) Hirsh; sisters: Maryalice Horton and Theresa (Dennis) Sanislo; brother, Steve Hirsh; grandchildren: Scotty and Hannah Hirsh, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.Preceded in death by his parents, son Alfred “ALF” T. Hirsh and brother-in-law, Bill Horton.A Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Laurie Krieg will be held at the Windsor Twp. Cemetery, located 1/8 mile north of the intersection of St. Rt. 322 & St. Rt. 534 on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (noon). Attendees are also invited to a gathering at Justin’s residence immediately following the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Paine Funeral Home, Inc., Orwell, Ohio. Condolences may be made at painefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.