Alfred L. "Al" Tibbs
1957 - 2020
Celebration of Life for Alfred L. “Al” Tibbs, Jr., 62, of Eastlake, will be 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Al passed away May 31, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 1, 1957, in Cleveland, he lived the majority of the past 50 years in Eastlake. Al owned CLI Group LLC since 1992. He enjoyed cooking, nature, walking in parks, and being at the beach. He loved spending time with his father, wife, children, grandchildren, and friends and enjoyed his best buddy, Sammi Girl. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sharon (Pascal) Tibbs; children, Kelley (Miguel) Mancha and Joseph Evans; grandchildren, Justin, Aliana, and Marissa; father, Alfred L. (Shirley) Tibbs Sr; siblings, Gary (Sandy) Stumph, June (Anthony) Culotta, and James Stumph. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Whittington) Tibbs; and his step-mother, Charlotte Tibbs. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. www.davisbabcock.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
