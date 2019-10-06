|
Alfred “Alf” Thomas Hirsh, 39, of Middlefield, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born in Chardon, Ohio on July 31, 1980, and was the son of Alfred and Michelle Hirsh.He attended Cardinal High School and was the owner of Ultimate Overlay, a successful concrete business for seventeen years. He loved four wheeling, snowmobiling, and hunting. His greatest love and the light of his life was his daughter, Hannah. He is survived by his wife, Kelly (McAuley) Hirsh; daughter, Hannah; father, Alfred E. Hirsh Jr.; brother Justin (Morgan Gladding) Hirsh; step-father, Kurt Schwendeman, long-time second mom, Bobbi Barnett Nosse; best friends & brothers Clint Fisher, Ben Nosse, and Nick Nosse; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charlene and John McAuley; sisters-in-law, Stacey (Tim) Paluf & Meghan McAuley; brother-in-law, Patrick (Marcy) McAuley and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Schwendeman, and grandparents, Thomas Abram, Betty Abram, Alfred Hirsh, Sr., and Evalena Hirsh.Calling hours will be held from 3:00-7:30 pm Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Sly Family Funeral Home (15670 West High Street, Middlefield, Ohio, 44062) immediately followed by a memorial service at 7:30 pm. For memorial contributions, the family has established a trust account for Hannah Hirsh at Huntington National Bank.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 7, 2019