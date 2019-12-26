|
|
Alfredo A. "Fred" Finomore Sr. age 92, beloved husband of the late Priscilla and former husband of the late Rae; loving father of Linda Finomore (husband Mike Koeth) and twins Victor II (wife Debra) and Fred Jr.; devoted grandfather of Victor Jr (wife Emily), Brandon (wife Jacci), Marisa Pretorius (husband Anees), Fred III and the late Joseph and great grandfather of 10; cherished son of the late Achille and Pasqua (nee Ferrara); dearest brother of Yolanda Games (husband Donald) and the late Victor Finomore and Josephine DiVito; dear uncle and great-uncle of many.Fred was born on June 11, 1927 and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 21, 2019 in Hobe Sound, FL. He lived in Florida for the past 35 years and prior to that he was a resident of Mentor. Fred graduated from John Adams High in 1945 and received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University where he was a brother of Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Gilmour Council #310, 4th Degree Moses Cleaveland #800, , Order of Alhambra and ISDA. Fred enjoyed playing golf, fishing, boating and traveling all over the world. He loved to dance and listen to Dean Martin. Fred will be remembered most as being a hardworking, social and outgoing man who had a great sense of humor and was truly the life of the party. He will be forever missed.Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd, Newbury Township, OH 44065 at 10AM. Burial following with Military Honors at Knollwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Fred at THE DeJOHN FUNERAL HOME & CELEBRATIONS CENTER OF CHESTERLAND 12811 CHILLICOTHE ROAD (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) SUNDAY 2 to 6PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019