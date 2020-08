Alice E. Golenberke (nee Hillenbrand), age 95, beloved wife of the late Calvin T.; loving mother of Fred (Brandi), and the late Thomas (wife Sue) and James; devoted grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of eight; dearest sister of the late George, Albert, Max, and Robert Hillenbrand; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Alice was born on October 28, 1924, in Cincinnati, and passed away on August 31, 2020. She was a resident of Chardon and many years in Lake County. Alice was a housewife and crafter who enjoyed playing Bingo. Her favorite holiday was Christmas Eve. She will be dearly missed. Graveside Service Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Middlefield Township Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Alice at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 7 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com