Alice E. Hostetler, of Perry, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Lantern of Madison. She was born September 20, 1923 in Windber, PA., to the late Evan and Louise Jarvis. Survivors include her sons, Ralph Hostetler and Evan (Laurel) Hostetler; grandchildren, Alicia Galletti, Andrew (Carrie) Hostetler, Evan Hostetler Jr., Mathew (Jennifer) Hostetler and Star Spierman; great grandchildren, Brieghanna, Kassandra, Kendal, Andrew Jr., Austin (Katie), Christian (Monique), Kalvin, James and Benjermin; great-great grandchildren, Christian, Musique, Brooklyn and Lillian and brother, Lawrence (Mona Ruth) Jarvis of Confluence, PA. Preceding Alice in death are her granddaughter, Audrey Kerr and daughter-in-law, Frances Hostetler. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org . Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com