Alice E. "Betsi" (nee: Horvath) Skolaris, age 71, of Hambden Township, Ohio died peacefully at her home.She was born February 19, 1947 in Painesville, Ohio to Edward R. and Margaret (nee: Creed) Horvath.Betsi was a loved teacher for over 30 years in the Chardon School District. She was known as the “book grandma” and would purchase books for Chardon Schools and for the schools her grandchildren attended.She is survived by her husband, Frederick T. Skolaris; and her children, Mike (Tami) Skolaris of Charlotte, N.C., James (Melissa) of Aurora, OH, Marla (Jamie) Hocutt, of Brecksville, OH, and Jenifer (Matt) Ashton, of York, PA. Betsi was a devoted Gramma to six grandchildren, Mitchell, Lauren, Charlotte, Jocelyn, Cole, and Cameron; sister of Joyce Horvath of Santa Fe, New Mexico.Family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio.Donations in lieu of flowers to be sent to: Chardon Schools Foundation, Reference: Betsi Skolaris Book Fund, P.O. Box 838, Chardon, Ohio 44024 or online to:www.Chardonschoolsfoundation.org.Arrangements by Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH.Information and condolences on-line at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019