Funeral Services for Alice Molnar, 93, will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends may call 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21st at the funeral home. Alice was born May 28, 1926, in Baltimore, Maryland. She passed away July 18, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. Alice was a member of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Fairport Harbor. She enjoyed many activities throughout her lifetime, roller skating, polka music, and painting crafts that her husband made. She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends and visiting Chalet Debonne Winery. Alice is survived by her son, Andrew J. (Elissa) Molnar III; grandchildren, Kevin (Patty) Good, Brielle Good, Donovan (Jennifer) Buchs, Aaron (Kristen) Buchs, and Rachel (Henry) Seeger; 11 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, James Summerville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Molnar Jr., in 2011; her daughter, Andrea Summerville; and her parents, William and Martha (Davis) Fox. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice’s memory may be made to the Hungarian Reformed Church, 601 Plum Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on July 19, 2019