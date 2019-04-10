|
Alice L. Lillich, 78, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, passed away on March 31, 2019 at University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center.She was born in East Cleveland, Ohio, on August 18, 1940, and the family moved to Willoughby Hills, in 1945. Alice graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio with a degree in teaching. She taught Home Economics in Wellston, Ohio and retired in 1995 and moved back to Willoughby Hills.Alice was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Willoughby Women’s Club and the Lake County Retired Teachers Association.She is survived by her brother, John (Carol); sister, Alberta Parker (Neil) of Las Vegas; and nephews, Christopher Parks and Jeremy Parks of Las Vegas.A memorial service for Alice will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church, 34201 Eddy Rd., Willoughby Hills, OH.The family requests contributions in Alice’s memory be made to Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019