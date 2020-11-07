Alice May (nee: Hope) Dietz, age 93, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2020 at Ohman Family Living at Blossom. Born in Claridon Township, Ohio on August 11, 1927 to Carl and Vera (nee: Wood) Hope. She was a lifelong resident of Claridon, Burton area. She was married to Andrew Peter Dietz Jr. who preceded her in death in 1989.Alice was a member of the Claridon Congregational Church and was involved with the Meals on Wheels program. She worked at Geauga Industries from where she retired. Alice loved music, especially Blue Grass, she loved line dancing and was on the Senior Chair Volleyball Team, they competed against many other teams and she was always the line judge because they knew she would always be honest. She is survived by her son, Dan (Alice) of Cleveland, OH; daughter, Diane (William) Spencer of Middlefield, OH; grandchildren, Stacey (Jason) Rodgers, Andrew (Hayley) Dietz, Chrystal (Brian) Yoder, William (Amy) Spencer Jr., ten great grandchildren; brother, Harold Hope of Garrettsville, OH and sister, Viola Hess of Claridon Twp, OH.The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Burial will follow at Claridon Center Cemetery.The family would like to thank the staff of Ohman Family Living at Blossom for taking such wonderful care of Alice for the past 5 ½ years. Their love is greatly appreciated.The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Memorial Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Burial will follow at Claridon Center Cemetery.Info
