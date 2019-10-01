|
|
Funeral Mass for Alice Patricia Minadeo, 85, of Euclid, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 27940 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Minadeo passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Feb. 1, 1934, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Cuyahoga County for the past 25 years. Alice was a member of St. Paschal’s Rascals and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe. She was also a volunteer at Lake Health West Medical Center and loved Jim Thome and the Cleveland Indians. She was the loving mother of Carla A. Heston of Wickliffe, Mark A. (Nikki) Minadeo of Wickliffe and Amy A. (Mike) Yates of Wickliffe; cherished grandmother of Bryan, Angela (Michael), Mark, Anthony, Summer, Liam, Giovanina, Isabelle and Patrick; and aunt of many. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Pat John and Antoinette (nee Petercupo) Maiorano; and siblings, Josephine, Jane and John. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019