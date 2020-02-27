Home

Jakubs & Son Funeral Home
936 East 185th Street
Cleveland, OH 44119
(216) 531-7770
Alice (Hribar) Poremba

Alice Poremba (nee Hribar), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Loving mother of Frank (Karen). Grandmother of Amy. Sister of Ann Workman and the following deceased, Rose Kovacic, Frank Hribar, Mary Bourgoin, Jack Hribar, Joe Hribar, Patricia Ladra, Louis Hribar, Lillian Taylor, Jack Hribar, and Tony Hribar. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 15519 Holmes Ave. Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Jakubs & Son Home, 936 East 185 St., Thursday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Asana Hospice, 885 W. Bagley, Berea, Ohio 44017.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
