Alice R. Johnson (Turrin), 92, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born January 20, 1928 in Wickliffe, OH to the late Emil and Antoinette Turrin. She was a lifelong Lake County resident. Alice was a graduate of Wickliffe Senior High School. She married the love of her life, Robert C. Johnson on May 17, 1952. Alice was a longtime member of Our Lady Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe and St. Andrew Episcopal Church, Mentor. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She worked as a professional secretary for various companies including, Lubrizol, Lake County National Bank and Diamond Shamrock. She enjoyed spending time with her family and coordinating various church fellowship activities, including assisting her husband with his Soup Ministry, Bible Studies, St. Andrew Quilters and parish photographer. Her hobbies included quilting, needlework and knitting. She designed and made many beautiful quilts. She knit hats for the preemie babies at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. Alice loved music and dancing, especially polkas. Survivors include her daughters, Amelia L. “Amy” Johnson and Nancy A. (Cheri Fox) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Johnson; and sister, Ruth M. Kooyman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held, officiated by Fr. Peter Morris of St. John Vianney Church, Mentor. Burial took place in Mentor Cemetery. A celebration of Alice’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Alice to Harbor Light Hospice, 1N131 County Farm Road, Winfield, IL 60190. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020