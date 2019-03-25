Home

Allan B. Clough

Allan B. Clough Obituary
Memorial services for Elder Allan B. Clough, 94, of Kirtland, will be at 6 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Restoration Church of Jesus, 9320 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, where he served as an elder for close to 60 years.Elder Clough passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home in Kirtland, surrounded by his family and friends.Born January 11, 1925 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Kirtland resident.He was a proud United States Navy veteran of World War II, a graduate of The Ohio State University class of 1952, and served on the planning board in Waite Hill for 25 years. Mr. Clough was a retired architect who designed many buildings in the community.Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Lily (Drury) Clough; children, Wanda, Glennda, Dale, Heidi, Betsy and Marion; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and his brother, Raymond.He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Adaline (Whiting) Clough; and sisters, Pat and Lois.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
