Private family graveside services have been held for Allen J. Krause, 88, of Willoughby.Mr. Krause passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.Born July 9, 1932 in Cleveland, he has lived in Willoughby for the past 59 years.He was a United States Navy veteran. He served many years as the treasurer for the Willoughby South High School Band Boosters and enjoyed fishing and gardening.Mr. Krause was employed as metallurgist at the former Champion Steel Company, retiring after 45 years of service.Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Carol (Birchmeier) Krause; children, Peter (Beth) Krause and Mary (Brad) Bowers; grandchildren, Allen “A.J.”, Kyle, Briggs, Andrew, Maggie and Ethan Krause and Alison Wright. He also leaves his daughter-in-law, Debbie Krause.He was preceded in death by his son, John Krause on October 6, 2015. His parents, John and Emma (Wike) Krause are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924.