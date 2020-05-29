Allen J. Raymond, 86, of Kirtland, Ohio passed away May 26, 2020. He was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio on May 26, 1934. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1957 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and worked at Lubrizol Corporation for 36 years. On August 21, 1960 Allen married his devoted wife, Joyce M. Frybarger. They moved to Kirtland in 1962 where they raised their three daughters. Allen was very active in the Kirtland community. He was a 50 year member of the Kirtland Kiwanis, volunteered at the Holden Arboretum, and donated countless hours to Old South Church. He loved to travel, solve crossword puzzles, and spend time with family. In addition to his wife, Allen is survived by his three daughters: Lee Anne Curtis; Laura (Phil) Enderle; Mary (Chuck) Whitecar; grandchildren: Abigail Curtis, Adam (Ashley) Curtis; Hannah Curtis; Marissa (Munsell) Randall; Megan Enderle, Madison Enderle; Caitlin Raymond; Olivia Whitecar; Bradley Whitecar; and great-grandson Munsell; sisters Ann Harris and Rita (Harvey) Stansbery; brother Ronnie Raymond. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald Raymond and Dorothy Leightey, brothers Merle Raymond and Melvin Raymond, sister Linda Penwell. A private interment will be held on Friday, June 5.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smile Train, at smiletrain.org or Kirtland Area Service Council 9301 Chillicothe Rd. Kirtland, OH 44094. Davis-Babcock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences or a favorite memory of Allen, please visit www.davisbabcock.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.