Jack passed away Tuesday, July 30th, at the age of 92, at home. He lived in Geauga County his entire life and was born in Newbury in 1927. Jack married Marilyn Taylor on October 21, 1950 at the Community Church in Chesterland. Has resided in Hambden Twp. since 1958. He retired in 1989 after 30 years driving semi for Rimes Trucking. Prior to that, he hauled mail out of Cleveland. Jack joined the Navy as a 17-year-old kid during WWII. Serving in the Pacific Theatre in the Seabees aboard the USS Gurke and the USS Florence Nightingale. He enjoyed making maple syrup, working with his bees and vegetable gardening. Fixing the kids cars and helping at their homes. He built a sugarhouse, a greenhouse for Marilyn and bridges on their property. They enjoyed traveling in the RV across the USA. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and solving Sudoku. An avid Cleveland Indians fan and Fox News was his favorite use of the TV remote. He has a wonderful sense of humor and loved reading Crankshaft in the comic pages. He taught all the children and grandchildren the "gazintas," two goes into four, etc. Loved country music. Volunteered at Lake Metro Park Penitentiary Glen with the bees. Jack had a love of the outdoors and watching the birds. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn (nee: Taylor); children, Cynthia Stephens, of Lodi, Suzanne (Donald) Thompson, of State College, PA, Sandra Burnett, of Medina, Larry Burnett, of Chardon, Terry Burnett, of Eastlake, Dan Burnett and (Ron Jaksic), of Cleveland; grandchildren, Bekki (David) Morgan, Erik (Amanda) Thompson, Kati Kerr, Cody (Elizabeth) Stephens, Matt Stephens and Michelle Burnett; great-granddaughters, Klaire, Mckayla, Kameryn, Ella, Lilly and one on the way; step-great-grandsons, John Cole and T.J. Jack was preceded in death by his youngest child, Timothy Scott Burnett; and granddaughter, Jennifer Thompson; his parents, Willard and Nina (nee: Pfeiffer) Burnett; brothers, Walter, Richard, James, Lloyd and Ralph (Pete) Burnett; and sisters, Marian Perry, Ada Sabo and Evelyn Luoma. Jack was the last of nine children. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Burr Funeral Home, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, followed by burial at Hambden Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contribution may be made to AAMDS (Aplastic Anemia), 4330 East West Highway Suite 230, Bethesda, MD 20814, or Central Assembly Church, 6958 Hopkins Road, Mentor, OH 44060, Attn: Chaplain Charles Pahlman. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice, who took such good care of Jack.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 1, 2019