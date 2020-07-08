Alma Kathryn Tennant, age 88, passed away July 3, 2020, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born April 11, 1932, in Wana, WV, and was a resident of Wickliffe for the last 57 years of her life. Kathryn was a skilled seamstress who worked for several years at the Sewing Den in Wickliffe. She also sewed for family and friends, taking on a variety of projects ranging from simple alterations to suit and dressmaking. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Raleigh) Brown, Mark (Becky) Tennant, and Scott (Terry) Tennant; son-in-law, Jess Veneri; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was also proud grandmother to Mark (Tiffany) Tennant, Jr., Jessica (Aaron) Cyncynatus, Elissa Tennant (Mark Heller), Chloe (Michael) Edmonds, Jared Tennant, Melanie Tennant, and Jack Tennant. She was a loving great-grandmother to Payton Cyncynatus, Ella Tennant, and Hailey Cyncynatus. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Tennant; daughter, Judi Veneri; father and mother, Leroy and Fern Cumberledge; and siblings, Margaret Haught, Dorothy Tennant, Jack Cumberledge, Howard Cumberledge, Glenda Wood, Lola Jean Smith, Gary Cumberledge, June Evans, and Susan Parsons. A private graveside service will be held July 20th at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, where Kathryn will be buried alongside her late husband. The family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve.