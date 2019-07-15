Alma Marie Taylor, age 86, of Geneva passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Geneva Shores. She was born January 17, 1933 in Elizabethton, TN, the daughter of Roy and Edna (Street) Whitehead. She married Earl Taylor on May 25, 1953 in Johnson City, TN. Alma was a lab technician and bulb tester at General Electric. Alma also worked as a sewing machine operator, at Dalton's in downtown Willoughby. She was active in the Baptist Church when younger, and was a Sunday school teacher for 26 years. Alma was a phenomenal artist with oil paint and watercolor. She made her children's clothing and was a dedicated housewife who loved gardening and cooking for family. She is survived by her husband, Earl; sons, Terry Taylor and Steven (Anna Lerman) Taylor; grandchild, Erin (Jeff) Frank; great-grandchild, Nina Ivy Frank; sisters, Doris Hencki and Joyce (Ken) Pettie; and brother, Danny Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Mack and Betty Cable; brother, Dennis Whitehead. Friends will be received 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva with a service immediately following at 1 p.m. Final Resting Place will be Harpersfield Cemetery, Geneva, OH. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on July 16, 2019