News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
175 S. Broadway
Geneva, OH 44041
440 466-4324
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
175 S. Broadway
Geneva, OH 44041
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
175 S. Broadway
Geneva, OH 44041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Marie Taylor


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Marie Taylor Obituary
Alma Marie Taylor, age 86, of Geneva passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Geneva Shores. She was born January 17, 1933 in Elizabethton, TN, the daughter of Roy and Edna (Street) Whitehead. She married Earl Taylor on May 25, 1953 in Johnson City, TN. Alma was a lab technician and bulb tester at General Electric. Alma also worked as a sewing machine operator, at Dalton's in downtown Willoughby. She was active in the Baptist Church when younger, and was a Sunday school teacher for 26 years. Alma was a phenomenal artist with oil paint and watercolor. She made her children's clothing and was a dedicated housewife who loved gardening and cooking for family. She is survived by her husband, Earl; sons, Terry Taylor and Steven (Anna Lerman) Taylor; grandchild, Erin (Jeff) Frank; great-grandchild, Nina Ivy Frank; sisters, Doris Hencki and Joyce (Ken) Pettie; and brother, Danny Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Mack and Betty Cable; brother, Dennis Whitehead. Friends will be received 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva with a service immediately following at 1 p.m. Final Resting Place will be Harpersfield Cemetery, Geneva, OH. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now