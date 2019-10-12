Home

Almeda M. Smith


1922 - 2019
Almeda M. Smith Obituary
Almeda M. Smith (nee Hotchkiss) age 97, passed away Oct. 11, 2019 at Fairmount Health Care Center in Willoughby. She was born May 21, 1922 in Triangle New York.Almeda is the beloved wife of the late Joseph "Del" Smith; dear mother of Marie Gibson (husband Dick deceased), Donna (Roger) Luksich, Fred Smith; grandmother of Suzanne (Will) Wiese, Steven, Duane, Werley, Valerie Yehl (deceased) (husband Bob), Damon Luksich; great grandmother of Amanda, Nikolas and Michael.A Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday Oct. 15 at 11 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Monday from 4-8 PM.Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
