Alvin T. "Ted" McGuffin
Alvin “Ted” T. McGuffin, age 84, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully with his family at his side November 27, 2020. Ted was born on April 17, 1936 in Huntington, WV to the late Alvin and Hazel of Prosperity, WV.Ted worked as a Construction Worker and was employed by Great Lakes Construction for 35 years. He was a member of Country Baptist Church in Mentor. Ted enjoyed going to Classic Car Shows and also enjoyed working on them as well. He loved yardwork and took pride in making his yard look pristine.Ted was the beloved husband of Diane (nee Boblett); dearest father of Alvin, Jr.; devoted grandfather of Rachael (Geoff) Zevnik, Robyn (Joe) Hensch, Angela and great grandfather of Abby, Kendall, Ethan and Shaun; dear brother of Robert (Marlene), Roger (Helen) and Gary (Theresa); dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his brother James and sister Sandy Dillon.Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be held in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ted’s memory to Country Baptist Church 9054 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
