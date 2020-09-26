1/1
Amanda Renae Abrams
1979 - 2020
Amanda Renae Abrams, age 40, of Madison, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. She was born on October 23, 1979 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Judith (Gran) and William Abrams.Amanda graduated from Madison High School in 1998. She received a certificate from the American Medical & Dental Institute and had worked at Mentor Mednet as a phlebotomist. She also studied at Bryant & Stratton College. Amanda was also a phlebotomy instructor for the American Red Cross.Amanda’s hobbies included collecting beach glass and making jewelry. Most of all Amanda enjoyed taking care of people and had a devoted passion for animals.She is survived by her parents, Judith and William Abrams; brother, Chad Abrams; aunts, Sandy (Rocky) Bufano, Sue Abrams, Barb Villani; uncle, Gary Abrams; cousins, Donatina (Jimmy) Blundo and Gina Villani.Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents; uncle, Jeffery Gran; and best buddy Boswell, her beloved Yorkie. Private family services are being held. Contributions may be made to The Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Suite E Mentor, OH 44060. Behm Family Funeral Home 26 River St. Madison, Ohio is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com

Published in News-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
