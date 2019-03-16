|
Funeral services for Amarrylis M. “Amy” (nee Dellinger) Mihelcic, 91, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Amy passed away March 15, 2019, at Vista Springs Quail Highlands Assisted Living in Concord Township.Born June 28, 1927, in Elkhart, Ind., the family moved to the Collinwood area in 1937, she had been a Lake County resident for the past 55 years, living in Mentor. Amy was a retired employee of United States Gypsum. She was graduate of Collinwood High School. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time at her winter home in Florida, where she and her husband had many friends. She also enjoyed gardening and above all spending time with her children.She was the loving mother of Sandy L. (Tom) Nelson and Frank A. Mihelcic (partner, Anthony Kueng); sister of Tom Dellinger; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.Amy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank A. Mihelcic (2015); parents, Charles and Thelma (nee Gruber) Dellinger; and sister-in-law, Zell Dellinger.Family will received friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.Donations in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197 or Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019