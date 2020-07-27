Services for Amelia R. (Skopec) Tianello, 91, of Euclid, will be at 10 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Thomas P. Kowatch of Ss. Robert and William Catholic Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home.Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required at the funeral home.Mrs. Tianello passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby. Born November 7, 1928, in Cleveland, she has lived in Euclid for nearly 70 years. Millie loved her family, enjoyed being around her friends and was never without a smile. She attended Saints Robert and William Catholic Church. Survivors are her children, Rich (Janice) Tianello, Don Tianello, Sharon Tianello, Kim (Doug) Vladyka, and Dino (Gina) Tianello; grandchildren, James (Ivonne) Griffiths, Janet (John) Radcliffe, Eric (Ashley) Tianello, Amy (Eli) Louis, Lauren Vladyka, Angela Vladyka, Carlie Tianello, Gabbie Tianello, and Nick Tianello; great-grandchildren, Luke, Haley, Logan, Caleb, Xavier, Amy, and Ali. She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 1992. Her parents, Louis and Rose (Mikletic) Skopec; and siblings, Louie, Mary and Frank are also deceased. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery following the Mass on Friday. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Fairmount Health Center for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Ohio Living Breckenridge Village Fairmount Health Center, 36855 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094.