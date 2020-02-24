|
Services for Amie L. (Jenkins) Bregitzer, 82, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8125 Mentor Avenue, Mentor. The Rev. Dr. Kevin L. Guynn will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Mrs. Bregitzer passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mentor Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born February 14, 1938 in Wickliffe, she was a longtime Lake County resident. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor and enjoyed knitting and baking. She most especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors are her children, Theresa Lawyer (Cliff Connelly), Chad (Jennifer) Bregitzer, Tammy Jean (William) Sexton, William Bregitzer, Donald (Kathy) Swietlik; and 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charlotte Conger, Genevieve Hounshell and Charles Jenkins. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William F. Bregitzer, on July 21, 2019. Her children, Theodore and Pamela Bregitzer and Tammy Rasmussen; parents, William R. and Amie R. (Sprague) Jenkins and Alfred, Earl, Robert, Iva, Virginia and Lenora are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Lake Health / University Hospitals Seidman , 9485 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020