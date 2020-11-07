Amy D. Myers, 54, of Mentor on the Lake, died unexpectedly November 4, 2020 at her home. She was born December 17, 1965 in Painesville, OH.Amy was a homemaker. Her hobbies included coloring, drawing, decorating the house, especially for Christmas, swimming, but don't forget the drinks and her floaty, camping, reading, and watching football. Amy had a love for music, enjoyed dinners at her parents, playing sweeper chase, slumber parties with her grandkids and PJ’s were her favorite outfit. She had a deep love for Romeo, Izzy and all her other fur babies.Survivors include her husband, Joseph Myers; children, Ashley (Andy Morgan) Myers, Cari Myers, and Jordan Myers; grandchildren, Savanna Myers, and Adam Morgan; sisters, Debbie (Tom) Lynch, and Sue (Mark) Murray; brothers, Glenn (Rachel) Ebbert, and Dave (Donna) Ebbert; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Mary Ebbert.The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to conclude the gathering will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org
.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.