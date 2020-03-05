News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Amy J. (Yount) Rutherford


1962 - 2020
Amy J. (Yount) Rutherford Obituary
Amy J. Rutherford (nee Yount), age 57, passed away February 24, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1962. Amy enjoyed crafts, antiques, baking, gardening, shopping and most of all, she loved her dogs. Amy was a loving daughter to Sally (nee Stead) Yount; dear sister to Judy (Richard) Horcar, Mary (Jim) Billie and Pam Peci; dear aunt to Amanda (Matthew) West, William (Lindsey O’Brien) Peci, Jennifer Billie, Jessica (Thomas) Connelly, Brittany Billie and Kimberly Billie; loving companion to Joe Stehulak; dear friend of Lori Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Yount. Private family services to be held. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
