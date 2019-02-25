|
Funeral Mass for Amy L. Smilanich, 43, of North Olmsted, will be 12 noon Friday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor.Amy passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at St. John’s Medical Center in Westlake.She was born Dec. 5, 1975, in Euclid.Amy was a 1994 graduate of Eastlake North High School and a 2009 graduate of the Lakeland Community College School of Nursing R.N. program. She was also a 2019 graduate of Notre Dame College with a B.S.N. degree. Amy was known for her kindness, generosity, infectious laugh and love of people. She will be dearly missed.Amy was the Clinical Director of Sprenger Health Care, was a member of many medical associations and had 25 years of experience in nursing and caring for the elderly.She was the loving daughter of Linda C. (nee Slattery) Perlic; dear sister of Michelle A. (David) Stehura and Michael Smilanich; niece of Vicki Hawley and Gail Franklin; aunt of Hannah; and stepdaughter of Jane T. Smilanich.Amy was preceded in death by her father, Michael J. Smilanich; and stepfather, Ronald C. Perlic.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens in Willoughby.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019