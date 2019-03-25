Home

Andrea Renea Wulu Obituary
Andrea Renea Wulu, 37, of Painesville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield.Born August 31, 1981, in Willoughby, to Robert Lee, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Harley. Andrea attended Riverside High School, later receiving her GED in Painesville.Her favorite hobby was coloring in adult coloring books with gel pens and taking trips to the casino with her mom to relax. She loved music and was always the life of the party. Andrea was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved to laugh and always came through for everyone.Andrea was the cherished mother of Adrianna Marie Norwood, Jayshawn Marquil Green, Alexander Lee Harley, and Jamarion Michael Sturdivant; companion of Michael Sturdivant; daughter of Mary Elizabeth (nee Sillampaa) Harley; sister of Tasha Harley and Robert Harley. She leaves behind many good friends, cousins, uncles and aunts.She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Harley, Sr.Andrea was well loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone, especially by her mother and daughter.Family will receive friends from 10 to 12 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt. 615, N. of Rt. 2), Mentor, with a funeral service at 12 Noon.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program,visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
