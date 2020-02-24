|
Andrew C. "Andy" Manning Jr., passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born May 20, 1938, in Cleveland. Andy served in the U.S. Air Force and had worked as an engineer on the railroad, as a member the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He was the loving father of Eva (John) Hughes of Florida and Michael (Nancy) Manning of Willoughby; cherished grandfather of Devan and Mikella; step-grandfather of Collin and Christine Hughes; former husband and dear friend of Theresa (nee Dever) Manning of Willowick; brother of Dr. Richard Manning of Philadelphia, Pa., Dr. Jack (Judy) Manning of New Hampshire, and Sheila Sullivan (Bob Dowling) of Florida; brother-in-law of Maryann Manning of Florida; uncle and friend of many. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Elsie (nee Lederle) Manning; siblings, Charles Manning, and Judith (Alvin, dec.) Cosmo; and sister-in-law, Marie Manning. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a prayer service to be held at 2:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family or order flower, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020