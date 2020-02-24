Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew C. "Andy" Manning Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew C. "Andy" Manning Jr. Obituary
Andrew C. "Andy" Manning Jr., passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born May 20, 1938, in Cleveland. Andy served in the U.S. Air Force and had worked as an engineer on the railroad, as a member the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He was the loving father of Eva (John) Hughes of Florida and Michael (Nancy) Manning of Willoughby; cherished grandfather of Devan and Mikella; step-grandfather of Collin and Christine Hughes; former husband and dear friend of Theresa (nee Dever) Manning of Willowick; brother of Dr. Richard Manning of Philadelphia, Pa., Dr. Jack (Judy) Manning of New Hampshire, and Sheila Sullivan (Bob Dowling) of Florida; brother-in-law of Maryann Manning of Florida; uncle and friend of many. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Elsie (nee Lederle) Manning; siblings, Charles Manning, and Judith (Alvin, dec.) Cosmo; and sister-in-law, Marie Manning. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a prayer service to be held at 2:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family or order flower, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -