Andrew Charles "Andy" Nash
Andrew “Andy” Charles Nash, age 66, of Rock Creek, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 1, 1954, the son of John S. Nash and Ruth L. (Lohr) Nash. He married Helen A. Hippely June 2, 1975 in Thompson, Ohio.Andrew was a postal carrier for 17 years in the Madison and Jefferson areas. He enjoyed music and singing with local bands and was active with Morgan Hose Fire Department, Rock Creek Little League and the Boy Scouts of America. Andy was a family man who loved to garden, especially vegetables.He is survived by wife, Helen “Angie” Nash; sons, Garrett J. (Beth) Nash and Andrew M. Nash (Gwen Mitchell); daughter, Tera A. Nash-Jascoe; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Edward and Daniel Nash.Friends will be received, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com



Published in News-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
