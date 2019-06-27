Andrew D. Heggison, age 93, died peacefully at home June 25, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband for 40 years of Eileen; loving father of Thomas “Tim,” Linda Smith (Richard Scott), Susan Toncar and Carol Heggison (Michael Hoskins); devoted grandfather of six; and great-grandfather of eight. Treasured son of the late Thomas and Mabel (nee Russell); dearest brother of the late Grace Rued and Betty Sundborg.

Andy was born on May 26, 1926 in Motherwell, Scotland. He moved to Montreal in 1928 and then to New Jersey in 1966. He lived in Chagrin Falls since 1976.

Andy attended school in Montreal and at the age of 14, he went to work for Alcan Aluminum Company of Canada as a page boy and worked his way up to the corporate office as a sales service manager.

He enjoyed golf, bowling, baseball and hockey, playing as goalie for the Montreal Canadiens. Andy was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan. His loved ones describe him as an outgoing, hardworking, witty man who loved to tell jokes. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Andy to The Aurora Firemen’s Association, 65 W. Pioneer Trail, Aurora, OH 44202.

Cremation by DeJohn Crematory.

Celebration of Life Service Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Andy at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, 10 to 11 a.m.

