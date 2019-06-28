News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Heggison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew D. Heggison

Add a Memory
Andrew D. Heggison Obituary
Andrew D. Heggison, age 93, died peacefully at home June 25, surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband for 40 years of Eileen; loving father of Thomas “Tim,” Linda Smith (Richard Scott), Susan Toncar and Carol Heggison (Michael Hoskins); devoted grandfather of six; and great-grandfather of eight. Treasured son of the late Thomas and Mabel (nee Russell); dearest brother of the late Grace Rued and Betty Sundborg.
Andy was born on May 26, 1926 in Motherwell, Scotland. He moved to Montreal in 1928 and then to New Jersey in 1966. He lived in Chagrin Falls since 1976.
Andy attended school in Montreal and at the age of 14, he went to work for Alcan Aluminum Company of Canada as a page boy and worked his way up to the corporate office as a sales service manager.
He enjoyed golf, bowling, baseball and hockey, playing as goalie for the Montreal Canadiens. Andy was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan. His loved ones describe him as an outgoing, hardworking, witty man who loved to tell jokes. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Andy to The Aurora Firemen’s Association, 65 W. Pioneer Trail, Aurora, OH 44202.
Cremation by DeJohn Crematory.
Celebration of Life Service Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Andy at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, 10 to 11 a.m.
Online obituary and guestbook www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
Download Now