Andrew “Auldon” J. Wells, age 92, passed away October 1, 2019 at Governors Village of Mayfield Village, OH. He was born September 28, 1927 in Van Lear, KY to Brownlowe and Goldie Wells. Andrew was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and resided in Eastlake. He loved his family, his cars, yard, fixing vacuum cleaners and going to the Middlefield Auction. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Emma K. Wells; and his five siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (David) Grant; grandchildren, Danielle Krantz, Nicholas (Jeanne) Krantz; great-grandchildren, Brody and Porter Krantz; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held for Andrew. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019