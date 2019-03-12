|
|
Funeral Mass for Andrew Keba, 89, of Wickliffe, will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland.Andrew passed away March 11, 2019, at Richmond Heights Medical Center in Richmond Heights.Born August 1, 1929, in Derry, Pa., he had been a Lake County resident for 60 years, living in Wickliffe.Andrew was a member of St. Mary’s Church and a member of the American Legion Post 7, Wickliffe. He was a proud member of Carpenters Union Local 182. Andrew was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Andrew was a great cabinet maker and carpenter. He loved baseball and playing golf.He was the loving father of Karen A. Wolnik, Andrew G. Keba, Daniel J. Keba, and Russell R. (Jane) Keba; grandfather of Amy (Matt), Brian (Marisa), Andrea (Matt), Andrew and Allison; great-grandfather of Samantha, Maggie, Taylor, Emily, and Avery; brother of Sue Hostovich; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.Andrew was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Mae (nee Kravos) Keba; parents, George and Elizabeth Keba; siblings, Mary, Helen, Elizabeth, Ann, Kay, John George, Mike, and Joe; son-in-law, David Wolnik; and brother-in-law, George Hostovich.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby.Donations may be made in Andrew’s name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019