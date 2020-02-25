Home

Andrew "Andy" Kovacic


1933 - 2020
Andrew "Andy" Kovacic Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Kovacic, 86, of Chardon, passed away at UH-Geauga Medical Center, Saturday afternoon, February 22nd, 2020. He was born in Chardon, OH on August 13th, 1933, to the late Andy and Adele (Hamm) Kovacic. Andy later married Danielle McArdle in January 1982. He was enjoying his retired life after working at General Electric for over 30 years. Andy loved going on fishing trips to Canada, working in his yard, and spending time with his best friend and companion, Danielle. "Positive energy and grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we loved. Where there is deep grief, there was great love." "This came at the lowest time in my life, Rest in Peace Andy, I will always Love You!" Andy will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Danielle; children, Patricia Zajaczkowski, Andrew Kovacic, Veronica Kovacic; step-children, Vanessa (Paul) Hall-Skrant, Ronald (Tammy) Hall; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Adele; first wife, Janet (Fontanelle) Kovacic; and brothers, Anthony Kovacic and Tom Kovacic. Per Andy’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Road, Middlefield, OH. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent to: www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
