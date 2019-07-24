Andrew M. Belavic, age 94, beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee MacIvor); loving father of Catherine Schultz (husband Robert), Andrew Jr. (wife Mary), and Barbara O’Brien (husband Michael); devoted grandfather of Mackenzie and Morgan O’Brien, Alyse, Matthew, and Michael Belavic, and the late Benjamin Robert Schultz; cherished son of the late George and Kata (nee Frketic); dearest brother of the late Caroline Pullar and Ann Belavic; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Andrew passed away July 24, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was a resident of Bratenahl for over 60 years and a parishioner of St. Paul Croatian Church his whole life. Andrew belonged to the Croatian Fraternal Union. He graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in 1943 and the University of Dayton. He earned his masters degree at the University of Indiana, and his PhD at Case Institute of Technology. Andrew then proudly taught science, math, and engineering for high school and college students. After teaching, he worked as an Engineer for Eaton Corporation where he retired. He was an avid reader in his free time, enjoyed dancing and loved spending time outdoors gardening and taking walks. Andrew cherished the time he spent taking his family all around the country to several landmarks. He also celebrated his birthday with the annual 4th of July party and fireworks. Andrew was thoughtful, selfless, devoted to his family, and always looked out for his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all. Contributions may be made in memory of Andrew to St. Paul Croatian Church or a . Relatives and friends are requested to meet for Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th St., Cleveland, OH 44103. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Andrew at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com Published in News-Herald on July 25, 2019