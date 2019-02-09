|
Andrew Paul Hovance, age 44 of Eastlake, passed away February 7, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his loving family.He was a machinist at Aeroll Engineering Corp. in ClevelandAndrew was a devoted and caring father, husband, son and brother whose goal in life was to help others and he loved spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.He is the loving husband of Megan M. Hovance (nee Cheney); devoted father of Alexis Marie and Brooklyn Rose; cherished son of John and Linda (nee Miller) Hovance; beloved brother of Stacy (Daniel) Lease and twin brother of Michael (Frances) Hovance; nephew, uncle and cousin of many; son in law of Kim Tyler (nee Nicholson); brother in law of Richard “Duke” Tyler; and his late loving dog, Carmella.The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm and 6-7:30 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:30 pm Monday at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019