Funeral services for Andrew Pechatsko Sr., 83, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Community of Holy Spirit Church, 36600 Stevens Blvd., Willoughby. Mr. Pechatsko passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born December 1, 1935, in Hays Patch, Pa., he had been a Lake County resident for over 50 years, living in Eastlake and Willoughby, before moving to Mentor. He was a diehard Steelers fan and a golfer.Andrew was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Community of Holy Spirit Church in Willoughby. He loved to work, retiring from Bearings, Inc. (Applied Industrial Technology) and Mill-Rose in Mentor. Andrew was the beloved husband for 58 years of Judith D. (nee Baker) Pechatsko; loving father of Andrea L. (Randy) Bumbarger, Andrew (Dawn) Pechatsko Jr. and James A. (Jeanette) Pechatsko; cherished grandfather of Kaytlynd (fiance, Gerald), James, Joshua, Jonathon, Jacob, Mikinzie and Stone; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was also from a family of six brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose (nee Checkel) Pechatsko. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens in Willoughby. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019