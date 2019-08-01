Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Pechatsko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Pechatsko Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Pechatsko Sr. Obituary
Funeral services for Andrew Pechatsko Sr., 83, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Community of Holy Spirit Church, 36600 Stevens Blvd., Willoughby. Mr. Pechatsko passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born December 1, 1935, in Hays Patch, Pa., he had been a Lake County resident for over 50 years, living in Eastlake and Willoughby, before moving to Mentor. He was a diehard Steelers fan and a golfer.Andrew was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Community of Holy Spirit Church in Willoughby. He loved to work, retiring from Bearings, Inc. (Applied Industrial Technology) and Mill-Rose in Mentor. Andrew was the beloved husband for 58 years of Judith D. (nee Baker) Pechatsko; loving father of Andrea L. (Randy) Bumbarger, Andrew (Dawn) Pechatsko Jr. and James A. (Jeanette) Pechatsko; cherished grandfather of Kaytlynd (fiance, Gerald), James, Joshua, Jonathon, Jacob, Mikinzie and Stone; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was also from a family of six brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose (nee Checkel) Pechatsko. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens in Willoughby. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now