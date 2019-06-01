Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Cianfaglione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew W. ð ‡‹illâ€ Cianfaglione

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew W. ð ‡‹illâ€ Cianfaglione Obituary
Andrew W. “Bill” Cianfaglione, 62, of Leroy Twp., passed away May 30, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland. He was born April 6, 1957 in Painesville.Bill was a general contractor who owned and operated Andrew W. Cianfaglione Builders. He enjoyed farming, gardening, riding his Harley, going to car shows with his mustang, spending time with his family, and bowling. Bill also loved being a member of the Americans of Italian Heritage Club.He was the beloved father of, Sonja (Jon) Schussler, Jessica (Danny Larosa) Cianfaglione, and Andrew N. Cianfaglione; dear grandfather of, Teagan, and Brayden; son of, Andrew N. and Carolyn Cianfaglione; brother of, Diane (Jack) Buchter, Sue Cianfaglione, Linda Lione, Trina (Jim) Palumbo, and Julia (Matt) Vallo, and uncle of, Jason (Megan), Jared, Jenny (Rich), Lesley, Christi (Mickey), Chaz, Kyle, and Jacob. He was also loved by many other family members and friends.The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.A funeral service for Bill will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Americans of Italian Heritage Charities, P.O. Box 732, Mentor, Ohio 44061 so a yearly scholarship can be started in memory of Bill.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now