Andrew W. “Bill” Cianfaglione, 62, of Leroy Twp., passed away May 30, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland. He was born April 6, 1957 in Painesville.Bill was a general contractor who owned and operated Andrew W. Cianfaglione Builders. He enjoyed farming, gardening, riding his Harley, going to car shows with his mustang, spending time with his family, and bowling. Bill also loved being a member of the Americans of Italian Heritage Club.He was the beloved father of, Sonja (Jon) Schussler, Jessica (Danny Larosa) Cianfaglione, and Andrew N. Cianfaglione; dear grandfather of, Teagan, and Brayden; son of, Andrew N. and Carolyn Cianfaglione; brother of, Diane (Jack) Buchter, Sue Cianfaglione, Linda Lione, Trina (Jim) Palumbo, and Julia (Matt) Vallo, and uncle of, Jason (Megan), Jared, Jenny (Rich), Lesley, Christi (Mickey), Chaz, Kyle, and Jacob. He was also loved by many other family members and friends.The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.A funeral service for Bill will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Americans of Italian Heritage Charities, P.O. Box 732, Mentor, Ohio 44061 so a yearly scholarship can be started in memory of Bill.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019