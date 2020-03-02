|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Angela Cupar (nee Petrovcic), age 89, of Wickliffe, will be at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Cupar passed away February 29, 2020 and was born on May 31, 1930 in Vrzdenec, Slovenia. Angela was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church where she was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Guild. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and baking. Angela was the dearest mother of Stan, Frank and Veronica (Joseph) Tushar; devoted grandmother of Michael, Scott (Leah), Ann Tushar and Nancy Tushar; dear sister of Stane (Stefca) Petrovcic; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Andrew; daughter, Barbara; siblings, Janez Petrovcic, Minka Petrovcic, Tone (Donica) Petrovcic and Franci Petrovcic. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Angela’s memory to Catholic Charities, 7911 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2020