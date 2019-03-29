|
Angela E. “Angie” (nee Iannadrea) Grandillo, 96, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at home, in the presence of beloved family. The funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Father David Mastrangelo and Father Michael Troha will be officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery. Born at home on December 26, 1922, she was a lifetime resident of Willoughby. She lived her life surrounded by deeply loving family and friends.Angie was the beloved mother of Emma E. Grandillo and Elizabeth E. Grandillo; the sister of Columbia Ranally; and is preceded in death by brothers, Michael (Jeannette) Iannadrea and Domenic (Lucy) Iannadrea; and brothers-in-law, John A. Ranally and Rinaldo Fatica. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Emilio G. Grandillo (1986); and parents, Pat and Loreta (nee Fatica) Iannadrea; and her dear nephew, Patrick Ranally.She is survived by her dearest cousin, Rose (Rinaldo) Fatica; and many adoring nieces and nephews. Angie was a beacon of positivity and hope for all of those she touched. She lived a life ahead of her times. In the early 1940s, Angie worked downtown in Cleveland as a secretary and continued working in the Lake County area as an office manager until age 70. She was also a professional notary public. An eldest member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, she also led a life of service, volunteering as a money counter at church, a Eucharistic Minister and selling many tickets at the annual Oktoberfest. Angie was a member of the Oratinese Women’s Club, where she was often on operating committees. She loved to read and to go bowling, playing in many leagues until she was 90 and then continued to play Bocce ball through last summer. She was beloved for her special meatballs and homemade biscotti and brownies. At age 90, she received her first ride on a motorcycle. She was an enthusiastic lifelong learner and adventurer. Donations in her honor can be offered to Immaculate Conception Church.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 30, 2019