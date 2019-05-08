|
|
Angela Saranita, 84, of Wickliffe, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.Dearest mother to Anthony and Salvatore; loving sister to Victoria Raider (Ron) and Joanna Sakacs; beloved grandmother to Scott Saber (Jessica) and Todd Kaluza. Treasured great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; daughter, Lisa Kaluza (Michael); and sister, Carmella DelCarpini. Angela was the long-time owner of Lake Data Center. For decades, Angela provided not only employment opportunity, but was a mentor, supporter, and friend to so many who passed through her doors. While an avid reader, Angela’s favorite places over the years included the deck of a cruise ship, or perched comfortably in front of a bank of slot machines along the Las Vegas strip. Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092. Interment immediately following at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.
Published in News-Herald on May 10, 2019