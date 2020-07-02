Private family services will be held for Angeline Ann (nee Duca) Ferrato, 89, of Mentor. Mrs. Ferrato passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Danbury Senior Living of Mentor. Born Nov. 4, 1930, in Beaverdale, Pa., she had lived in Euclid, before moving to Lake County 34 years ago, living in Kirtland before moving to Mentor. Angeline was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Concord Township, and loved cooking for the St. Gabriel summer festival. Her family and grandchildren were her number one priority, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cooking, baking and traveling. She was the loving mother of Ronald C. (Karen) Ferrato and Linda A. (Paul) Crowley; mother-in-law of Linda Ferrato; cherished grandmother of Michelle (David) Ricketts, Danny (Nichole) Ferrato, Melissa “Missy” (Art) Moore, Colleen Crowley, Frank (Jena) Ferrato and Joseph (Nicole) Ferrato; great-grandmother of 16; great-great-grandmother of one; sister of Margaret (Gene) Rice; and many nieces and nephews. Angeline was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chester F. Ferrato; son, Frank Ferrato; parents, Peter and Barbara (nee Bertino) Duca; and siblings, Frank (Alice) Duca, Joseph (Loretta) Duca, Kate (Frank) Medan, Nancy Pastor, Nick Duca, Tony Duca and Mary (Joseph) Hudak. Entombment will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio FuneralHomes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.