Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Angeline M. Castell Obituary
Angeline M. Castell (nee Ceravolo), age 85, beloved wife of John, dear mother of Mark and Allen, grandmother of Gregory and Jennifer, sister of Anthony Fortunata and the late Sam and Vince, passed away Oct. 10, 2019.Funeral services Friday, October 18 at 5:00 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
