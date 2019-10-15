|
Angeline M. Castell (nee Ceravolo), age 85, beloved wife of John, dear mother of Mark and Allen, grandmother of Gregory and Jennifer, sister of Anthony Fortunata and the late Sam and Vince, passed away Oct. 10, 2019.Funeral services Friday, October 18 at 5:00 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019