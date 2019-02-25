Angelo A. Cimaglio, 69, a lifelong resident of Painesville, passed away on February 23, 2019 peacefully at his daughter’s home in South Euclid.Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 28th at the Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 1st at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 242 North State St., in Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.Angelo was the son of Anthony (Tony) Cimaglio and Martha Todd. Born on January 31, 1950, in Painesville, he was a 1968 graduate of Thomas W. Harvey High School.Angelo was employed by Lockie-Lee Dairy for over 20 years, he owned and operated a Convenient Food Mart in Mentor Headlands, and worked for Mold Tech in Painesville until retiring in 2012.Angelo loved the City of Painesville and was very active at city council meetings. He was the writer of the blog “What’s Happening Painesville” and often known as the “Watchdog of Painesville.” He enjoyed collecting model trains, but most of all, he cherished the time with his grandchildren.He is survived by his mother, Zelma Cimaglio; daughters, Jamie (Todd) Gray, Angela Cimaglio, and Ashley Cimaglio; grandchildren, Tionna Cisco, Austin Cimaglio, and Anisha Howard; brother, Andrew (Toby) Cimaglio; sisters, Nina (Billy) Todd Rodgers, and Andrea (Gary) Orwig; he also leaves his former wives and best friends, Karen Kinter and Sherry Workman; as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony Cimaglio and Martha Todd of Painesville; and nephew, Steven Bowes of Williamsport, PA.The family would like to send a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice of Cleveland and Meritec for the support received during Angelo’s last journey here on Earth.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Angelo’s name to the Tony Cimaglio Scholarship Fund at Thomas W. Harvey High School or Crossroads Hospice of Cleveland. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary